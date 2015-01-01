Abstract

Understanding the relationship between micro-scale built environment and pedestrian trips from/to metro stations is important to stimulate walking as the key egress/access mode. This study developed a path size correction latent class logit model using 515 observed route trajectories between a metro station and an origin/destination near the metro station in Tianjin, China.



RESULTS suggest that pedestrians can be classified into two latent classes. Pedestrians in both classes prefer routes with a fence and lower floor area ratio. Except for the common significant results in the two classes, pedestrians who work in the area in class 1 attach a higher utility to shorter routes, lower width of the sidewalks, less street greenery, less traffic lights number, and smaller width of the road. Pedestrians who do not work in the area in class 2 attach a higher utility to longer routes, higher building lot coverage, and larger width of the road.

Language: en