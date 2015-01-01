|
Liu Y, Yang D, Timmermans HJP, de Vries B. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2020; 87: e102491.
Understanding the relationship between micro-scale built environment and pedestrian trips from/to metro stations is important to stimulate walking as the key egress/access mode. This study developed a path size correction latent class logit model using 515 observed route trajectories between a metro station and an origin/destination near the metro station in Tianjin, China.
Language: en
built environment; Latent class model; Path size correction logit model; Pedestrian; Route choice