SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu Y, Yang D, Timmermans HJP, de Vries B. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2020; 87: e102491.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trd.2020.102491

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Understanding the relationship between micro-scale built environment and pedestrian trips from/to metro stations is important to stimulate walking as the key egress/access mode. This study developed a path size correction latent class logit model using 515 observed route trajectories between a metro station and an origin/destination near the metro station in Tianjin, China.

RESULTS suggest that pedestrians can be classified into two latent classes. Pedestrians in both classes prefer routes with a fence and lower floor area ratio. Except for the common significant results in the two classes, pedestrians who work in the area in class 1 attach a higher utility to shorter routes, lower width of the sidewalks, less street greenery, less traffic lights number, and smaller width of the road. Pedestrians who do not work in the area in class 2 attach a higher utility to longer routes, higher building lot coverage, and larger width of the road.


Language: en

Keywords

built environment; Latent class model; Path size correction logit model; Pedestrian; Route choice

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print