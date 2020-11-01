Abstract

Envenoming syndrome induced by massive Vespa basalis stings is a critical condition. Severe systemic reaction may present with hemolytic activity and rhabdomyolysis, leading diffuse alveolar hemorrhage, adult respiratory distress syndrome, coagulopathy, and multiple organs failure. In severe envenoming syndrome population, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) may be considered for unstable hemodynamic status. However, few studies reported ECMO in venom-induced disseminated intravascular coagulation patients. Here, we provide a case presented with pulmonary hemorrhage due to multiple Vespa basalis stings tried to rescue by veno-arterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. We also highlight that early recognition of venom-induced disseminated intravascular coagulation by checking coagulation profile in high risk patients may prevent from poor outcome.

