Abstract

Suicide is a global public health concern. The Stigma of Suicide Scale-Short Form (SOSS-SF) is a brief measure on the stigma toward suicide. This study aimed to examine the psychometric properties of the SOSS-SF in a sample of 1,946 adolescents and early adults (M age = 23.3, 69% females) in Hong Kong. The participants completed the SOSS-SF, measures on suicidal ideation and perceived distress, and binary items on lifetime risk behaviors online. Exploratory structural equation modeling evaluated the factor structure and reliability of the SOSS-SF in split samples and its measurement invariance, convergent validity, and discriminant validity in the overall sample. Contrary to a poor fit for the three-factor structure in the original 16-item SOSS-SF, the four-factor model showed a good fit in the revised 12-item version in both subsamples. The four factors (Glorification, Isolation, Disgrace, and Selfishness) loaded significantly on three items each (λ =.52-.93) and had adequate reliability (ω =.78-.88). The SOSS-SF displayed scalar invariance across age group, gender, and suicidal ideation and significant associations with validating variables. These results demonstrate a valid and reliable four-factor structure for the SOSS-SF and support its use for assessment of multifaceted stigma toward suicide.

Language: en