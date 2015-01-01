Abstract

Sexual violence against children and adolescents is considered a public health problem of worldwide scope. The objective is to analyze the findings in the literature that address the phenomenon of sexual violence against children and adolescents in the school environment; is an integrative literature review that has as its element-problem of interest children and adolescent victims of sexual violence in schools. The research filters used were: the availability of the text (free full text) and publication date (in the last five years); Initially, 1199 studies were identified, then, after application of filters and the removal of duplicated studies, a total of 175 studies was reached. Subsequently, the selection of articles occurred with the sieve of the titles, resulting in 20 studies. From these, 13 proceeded to the eligibility stage, with three being excluded after a full reading. Therefore, nine studies composed the final sample. One of the factors related to the occurrence of sexual violence against children and adolescents in schools is the absence of educational spaces on the subject, being the main parameter for approaching the outline of identification and prevention strategies, with the insertion of sexual education on the school routine, with the participation of the family.

Language: en