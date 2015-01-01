SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khan KS, Pop-Busui R, Devantier L, Kristensen AG, Tankisi H, Dalgas U, Overgaard K, Andersen H. Diabet. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Diabetes UK, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/dme.14470

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

AIM: To estimate the incidence of falls in individuals with type 2 diabetes compared to healthy controls and to describe the characteristics of fallers with type 2 diabetes in relation to motor dysfunction, postural instability and diabetic polyneuropathy (DPN).

METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study of individuals with type 2 diabetes with DPN (n=54), without DPN (n=38), and healthy controls (n=39). Falls were recorded within the preceding year. DPN was defined by clinical scores and nerve conduction studies. Motor function was assessed by a six-minute walk test (6MWT), five-time sit-to-stand test (FTSST) and isokinetic dynamometry at the non-dominant ankle and knee. An instability index (ST) was measured using static posturography. Univariate and bivariate descriptive statistics were used for group comparisons.

RESULTS: Compared with healthy controls, individuals with diabetes had a higher incidence of falls 36%, (n= 33) vs. 15%, (n=6), p=0.02. There were no differences in falls when comparing individuals with and without DPN. Fallers had an impaired 6MWT vs. non-fallers (450±153m vs. 523 ±97m, respectively), a slower FTSST (11.9± 4.2 sec. vs. 10.3±2.9 sec. respectively) and a higher ST (53±29 vs 41±17 respectively), p<0.02 for all.

CONCLUSION: Individuals with type 2 diabetes reported a higher number of falls within the preceding year compared to healthy controls, irrespective of the presence of DPN. The main factors associated with falls were increased postural instability, lower walking capacity and slower sit-to-stand movements. The 6MWT, FTSST and posturography should be considered in future screening programs in identification of individuals at risk for falls.


Language: en

Keywords

Falls; Diabetic polyneuropathy; Motor dysfunction; Postural instability; Type 2 diabetes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print