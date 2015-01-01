|
Citation
|
Nomura S, Kawashima T, Yoneoka D, Tanoue Y, Eguchi A, Gilmour S, Hashizume M. Inj. Epidemiol. 2021; 7(1): e66.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In Japan, the latest estimates of excess all-cause deaths through January to July 2020 showed that the overall (direct and indirect) mortality burden from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Japan was relatively low compared to Europe and the United States. However, consistency between the reported number of COVID-19 deaths and excess all-cause deaths was limited across prefectures, suggesting the necessity of distinguishing the direct and indirect consequences of COVID-19 by cause-specific analysis. To examine whether deaths from road injuries decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan, consistent with a possible reduction of road transport activity connected to Japan's state of emergency declaration, we estimated the exiguous deaths from road injuries in each week from January to September 2020 by 47 prefectures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Japan; COVID-19; Excess deaths; Exiguous deaths; Road injuries