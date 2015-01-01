Abstract

It is currently acknowledged that older people prefer to live in their own home, even if they are lonely or disabled in some way. The factors that condition aging among older people members of the population living alone include the following: the existence or absence of a social network, gender, the home or place where they live, their capacity to function, and welfare and health resources. The main goal of this study was to explore the perceptions of older peoples over 75 years old about adaptation strategies and the social, gender, physical autonomy, and socio-health resource factors that determine their permanence at home. The authors used a qualitative methodology, within a critical social framework, based on the theories of Pierre Bourdieu. When the interviewees' discourse was analyzed, four main categories were evident: (a) "A desire to stay at home", (b) "Changes and every-day aspects of domestic life", (c) "Reliance on social and family assistance", and (d) "The use of social services and resources". In synthesis, the participants questioned the benefits of the type of home life offered by members of the family. They believed that, in some cases, this option did not overcome the problem of loneliness or the need to hire assistance. The findings of the study revealed that one needs to dispel the notion of geriatric care as a form of charity, and to distinguish between the activities of caring, providing support, and offering companionship to someone. It is important to identify products designed for older people who might live for a long time.

Language: en