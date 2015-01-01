Abstract

Suicidal behaviour is a major public health problem that needs to be tackled by all health agents including mental health nurses. AIMS: The purpose of this study was to analyse the relationship between demographic and clinical characteristics and different kinds of suicidal behaviour with a nurse-led suicide prevention programme.



METHODS: The design was a cross-sectional study, performed in the region of Osona (Catalonia) in the five-year period 2013-2017. Suicidal behaviour was classified as suicidal ideation, interrupted self-directed violence, suicide attempt or completed suicide.



RESULTS: The sample included 753 patients (of whom 53 completed suicide) who experienced 931 suicidal behaviour episodes. Men represented only 38.4% of the sample but 81.1% of completed suicides. Mental disorders were associated with suicidal behaviour in 75.4% of the sample. Two thirds (66.4%) of the individuals (0.8% (n = 4) of whom completed suicide) were participants in a nurse-led suicidal behaviour case management programme.



CONCLUSION: The main risk factors were being a woman for suicidal behaviour and being a man and being older for completed suicide. Mental disorders, widowhood and retirement were also associated with completed suicide. The completed suicide rate was lower among participants in the nurse-led programme.

Language: en