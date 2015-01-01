Abstract

This study aimed to explore and describe the perception of specialized teachers regarding the management of aggressive behaviors in children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorders. Data were collected from 13 specialized teachers working in primary and secondary schools, using focus group interviews, and interview data were analyzed using an open coding method. The analysis of the specialized teachers' perceptions of the management of aggression in children and adolescents with autism revealed the following results. A central theme "consistent practices to smooth edges" was conceptualized along with the categories: educational responses to individual behaviors, which had sub-themes of "identification of aggressive behavior patterns" and "strategic responses to aggressive behaviors observed"; experience in interventions for aggressive behaviors, with sub-themes of "individual intervention practices" and "school-led therapeutic support" and "factors preventing mitigation of aggression"; and acceptance of virtual reality (VR) based intervention model for aggression, with sub-themes of "acceptance of VR-based program applications" and "proposal for VR-based program contents." Based on the specialized teachers' perceptions examined in this study, more effective education and training intervention programs and support systems can be developed and provided for the management of aggressive behaviors in children and adolescents with autism.

