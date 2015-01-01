Abstract

For heterosexual Japanese women in their early 20s, it is important to maintain good sexual health, develop intimate relationships with a partner, and go through the process of having a family. This study aimed to determine the characteristics of mother-daughter relationships among Japanese female university students and their associations with students' sexual risk-coping consciousness. We conducted a cross-sectional study using anonymous self-administered questionnaires. Participants were 329 female university students in their junior and senior years. The mother-daughter relationships of the study respondents were divided into the following three clusters: controlled group, close group, and independent group. The close and independent groups often consulted their mothers about sexual matters and, also, tended to be highly capable of actively expressing their opinions and cooperating with their partner in a sexual setting. In contrast, the controlled group revealed a significantly lower percentages of consulting their mothers on sexual matters and scored lower sexual risk-coping consciousness subscale scores. The controlled group may suffer a negative impact of the relationship with their controlling mothers as they try to build a good, trusting relationship with others. The characteristics of mother-daughter relationships may be associated with daughters' sexual risk-coping consciousness.

