Citation
Qian L, Ru T, Chen Q, Li Y, Zhou Y, Zhou G. J. Sleep Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Previous research revealed inconsistent effects of bright light or a short nap at noon on alertness and performance across different tasks. The current study aimed to explore whether the effects of bright light and a short nap at noon on task performance depended on the cognitive domain. Bright light (1,200 lx, 4,000 K at eye level), nap (near darkness) and control (200 lx, 4,000 K at eye level) conditions were performed from 1:00 to 1:40 PM on three non-consecutive days with a counterbalanced order across participants. After being assigned to one of three conditions, participants underwent two repeated test sessions, each including a psychomotor vigilance task, a go/no-go task, and a paced visual serial addition task, with an interval of more than 1 h, to assess the persistent effects of napping and bright light. Subjective sleepiness, vitality, self-control and mood were also measured.
Language: en
Keywords
cognitive performance; high illuminance; lasting effect; post-lunch nap; subjective states