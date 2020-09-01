|
Peroche C. Rev. Infirm. 2020; 69(265): 36-38.
|
Un dispositif de soins pour les personnes ayant fait une tentative de suicide
|
|
Suicide is a major public health issue that can occur at any age. It is the second leading cause of death in the 15-29 year old group worldwide. In France, the VigilanS healthcare system offers posthospital support for people who have attempted suicide in various regions, including Lorraine. This tool for monitoring and preventing recidivism mobilizes by phone calls multi-professional teams specially trained in this type of remote care.
prevention; suicide; accompagnement; accompaniment; care; entretien téléphonique; phone call; prévention; relation; relationship; soin