Abstract

Suicide is a major public health issue that can occur at any age. It is the second leading cause of death in the 15-29 year old group worldwide. In France, the VigilanS healthcare system offers posthospital support for people who have attempted suicide in various regions, including Lorraine. This tool for monitoring and preventing recidivism mobilizes by phone calls multi-professional teams specially trained in this type of remote care.



Le suicide est un problème de santé publique majeur qui peut survenir à tout âge. Il représente la deuxième cause de décès chez les 15-29 ans dans le monde. En France, le dispositif de soins VigilanS propose dans différents territoires, dont la Lorraine, un accompagnement posthospitalier pour les personnes ayant fait une tentative de suicide. Cet outil de veille et de prévention de la récidive par téléphone mobilise des équipes pluriprofessionnelles spécialement formées à ce type de prise en charge à distance.

Language: fr