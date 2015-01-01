Abstract

The distance one can walk at a time could be considered an important functional outcome in people with a lower limb amputation. In clinical practice, walking distance in daily life is based on self-report (SIGAM mobility grade (Special Interest Group in Amputee Medicine)), which is known to overestimate physical activity. The aim of this study was to assess the number of consecutive steps and walking bouts in persons with a lower limb amputation, using an accelerometer sensor. The number of consecutive steps was related to their SIGAM mobility grade and to the consecutive steps of age-matched controls in daily life. Twenty subjects with a lower limb amputation and ten age-matched controls participated in the experiment for two consecutive days, in their own environment. Maximal number of consecutive steps and walking bouts were obtained by two accelerometers in the left and right trouser pocket, and one accelerometer on the sternum. In addition, the SIGAM mobility grade was determined and the 10 m walking test (10 MWT) was performed. The maximal number of consecutive steps and walking bouts were significantly smaller in persons with a lower limb amputation, compared to the control group (p < 0.001). Only 4 of the 20 persons with a lower limb amputation had a maximal number of consecutive steps in the range of the control group. Although the maximal covered distance was moderately correlated with the SIGAM mobility grade in participants with an amputation (r = 0.61), for 6 of them, the SIGAM mobility grade did not match with the maximal covered distance. The current study indicated that mobility was highly affected in most persons with an amputation and that the SIGAM mobility grade did not reflect what persons with a lower limb amputation actually do in daily life. Therefore, objective assessment of the maximal number of consecutive steps of maximal covered distance is recommended for clinical treatment.

Language: en