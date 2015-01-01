Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: An analysis of reported cases.



OBJECTIVES: To analyze the existing data on soccer (international football)-related spinal cord injury (SCI). SETTING: Cases of soccer (international football)-related SCI that were reported globally.



METHODS: PubMed/MEDLINE, EMBASE, and online news publication databases were searched.



RESULTS: Fourteen cases of football-related SCI that occurred between 1976 and 2020 were found. Average age at the time of injury was 19 and 86% of individuals were males. Eight of 14 individuals had vertebral fracture/dislocation, whereas two individuals had concomitant traumatic brain injury. Neurologically, 54% had tetraplegia, 39% had paraplegia, and 8% each suffered from hemiplegia and sensory deficit. Two cases could regain ability to walk with orthosis and four had full mobility with "Return to Play" (RTP). The mortality was 14%.



CONCLUSIONS: Younger males were most commonly affected. The most common etiology, vertebral level of injury, and neurological manifestation was fall, cervical spine, and tetraplegia respectively. More than 50% of the individuals with football-related SCI were able to walk or RTP after rehabilitation. Further studies are required to establish universal RTP criteria and formulate preventive measures.

Language: en