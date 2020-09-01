Abstract

Identifying attributes of neighborhood environment that influence the frequency of participation in type-specific outdoor activities of older adults is instrumental in developing tailored interventions for promoting healthy aging. The aim of this study is to examine the association between neighborhood characteristics and the frequency of type-specific outdoor activities. Data were collected through a survey among 363 older adults aged 60 years and over living in Dalian, China, in 2017. A zero-inflated count modeling approach was applied. Older adults who perceive accessibility to local shops as over 15 min are likely to conduct less utilitarian activities. A distance of less than 800 m to the nearest park has a negative effect on the frequency of participation in sedentary activities for older adults and a distance of 800-1200 m is likely to support those who frequently engage in leisure walking. High social capital is positively associated with the frequency of participation in leisure walking and skill-based leisure activities. The findings of this study are helpful for urban planners and designers and policy makers who wish to create physical activity-supportive and inclusive neighborhood environments for older adults as a heterogeneous population with varied activity patterns.

