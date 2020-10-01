Abstract

The current study aimed to examine attitudinal factors underlying the use of public transport in winter among university students. A self-administered questionnaire survey was conducted among 441 students at the two largest university campuses in Trondheim, Norway. A Multiple Indicators Multiple Causes (MIMIC) modelling approach was used to test relationships among constructs using an extended version of the theory of planned behaviour hypothesized to predict public transport use during the winter. Analyses revealed strong effects of social-normative influence and perceived behavioural control on the use of public transport. Social status attribution and perceived accident involvement probability had significant influences on the attitude. The findings suggest that campaigns promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly travel modes can benefit from highlighting the above factors while bearing in mind the demographic characteristics of the target population.

Language: en