Abstract

The main focus of this paper is to analyze the level of service of existing emergency medical services (EMS) operated by CATS in South Delhi. The fatal crash data for three years is plotted in ArcMap 10.3 and clustered to obtain demand sites. Travel time computation between ambulance location and accident clusters is done using Google Maps API. Also, change in efficiency of the system with optimization for a given number of ambulances using Double Standard model (DSM) is observed. The results indicate that the existing system can attain full coverage within 22 mins while it takes only 13 mins for the optimized system. The present system can achieve 97% double coverage with 29 ambulances within 20 mins, whereas the optimized system can completely cover all the accident sites with eight ambulances.

Language: en