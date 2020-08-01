Abstract

Addressing the issue of providing emergency evacuation models is inevitable due to the growth of urban populations and their development, which requires the different usages of places with high population density. The decision on the emergency evacuation model will be more difficult when we want them all to exit at the same time, so without paying attention to other issues involved in planning, emergency evacuation has become more chaotic and this is more worrisome than the unexpected accident itself. Be Hence, a timed schedule for evacuating each sector based on priority is important to avoid the simultaneous presence of all people at the site of a node. Also, the identification and determination of the type and criteria of emergency evacuation of the population, providing an emergency population evacuation plan and emergency evacuation simulation software of the population, based on the plans for emergency evacuation, are of special importance for saving the lives of the users of the important buildings and places. In order to investigate and improve stadium evacuation plans, this essay proposes evacuation simulators to predict population behaviors for population evacuation scenarios based on multi-factor dynamic walking software solutions. The simulation model reflects the characteristics, laws, regulations and population evacuation standards, and the simulation model will be provided, which is able to change dynamically for local conditions. This model can generate valuable statistical graphs of population dynamics and provide data such as demographic bottlenecks, population density, and average population velocity. The content of this essay allows analyzing population evacuation in the stadium. The simulation results show that it takes about 20 minutes to evacuate the entire population from the stadium building when the stadium is completely full. Using a histogram or condensation texture, creation of a population bottleneck in the region with accumulation can be specified. According to the results, the access routes and exits of the stadium have enough space to evacuate the population from the building, but some places, such as access stairs to the platforms will not operate easily during a full scale deployment, and tend toward closing. This study shows that the simulation results, approximately represent the real evacuation in Naghshe Jahan stadium.

