Abstract

Overtaking maneuvers are common in weak lane-discipline (disorderly) and heterogeneous traffic conditions such as observed in India. Driver behavior during overtaking is influenced by geometric features of the road like road width; traffic features like gap, volume, speed, vehicle type and driver characteristics like gender and driver attitude. Amongst the traffic features, gap (both lateral and longitudinal) and speed (vehicle speed and relative speed) play very important roles during overtaking. In most of the studies on overtaking maneuver, data are collected with either video-camera or driving simulator. Very limited studies are reported which study overtaking maneuver from actual traffic conditions on road. The objective of the present study is to observe driver behavior during overtaking on two different divided roads in disorderly traffic using naturalistic driving data. The selected roads differ in terms of number of lanes and vehicle density. The current study examines the inter-relationship between lateral gap, longitudinal gap, and relative speed during overtaking and the difference between the observed relationships on the two roads. Also, the influence of type of road on driver behavior during overtaking is investigated. Analysis show similar nature of relationship on both the types of road when relationship between lateral gap and longitudinal gap are considered. Opposite relationship is observed on the two types of road when relationship between relative speed and lateral gap, and relative speed and longitudinal gap are considered. Lastly, it is observed that driver behavior during overtaking are significantly different on the two-types of road.

