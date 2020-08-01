Abstract

Speed is one of the parameters used for performance measure of traffic. It is affected by weather changes. This paper investigates the effect of night-time rainfall on travel speed on two-lane highway without lights. Traffic and rainfall data were collected at four different sites in Nigeria for a period of eight weeks. The data were sorted into dry and rainy night-time, filtered and analysed. The use of flow-density relationship gives a better understanding of travel speed within traffic stream operation. The result of the study shows significant change in travel speed between the dry and rainy night-time conditions. The average travel speed reduction was observed to be 3.4%, 6.8% and 10.2% for light, moderate and heavy rain at night-time respectively. This confirms that travel speed reduces under night-time rainfall irrespective of its intensity.

Language: en