|
Citation
|
Makinde O, Ben-Edigbe J. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 48: 747-755.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Speed is one of the parameters used for performance measure of traffic. It is affected by weather changes. This paper investigates the effect of night-time rainfall on travel speed on two-lane highway without lights. Traffic and rainfall data were collected at four different sites in Nigeria for a period of eight weeks. The data were sorted into dry and rainy night-time, filtered and analysed. The use of flow-density relationship gives a better understanding of travel speed within traffic stream operation. The result of the study shows significant change in travel speed between the dry and rainy night-time conditions. The average travel speed reduction was observed to be 3.4%, 6.8% and 10.2% for light, moderate and heavy rain at night-time respectively. This confirms that travel speed reduces under night-time rainfall irrespective of its intensity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
free-flow speed; night-time rain; percentile; Travel speed