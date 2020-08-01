Abstract

In developing countries, pedestrians mostly cross the road at the midblock section to access the place of their interest. During such crossing operations, pedestrian use force gap to cross the road and force the approaching vehicles to change the path or apply the break to avoid conflict. Such pedestrian activity causes interruption to vehicular flow and ultimately cause delay to the vehicular traffic. The present study attempted to estimate such delay due to crossing pedestrians at undesignated midblock locations. Field data are collected from two highly populated cities of India. Delay due to the crossing pedestrian to the individual class of vehicles at the undesignated pedestrian crossing midblock location is worked out by comparing time by taking by interacting and non-interacting vehicles to pass the same trap at the same vehicular composition and flow level. The results were verified by probe data collected for each category of vehicles using Global Position System (GPS) based V-box device. The statistical tests are performed to validate the field observed value, and it is found there is no significant difference between the delay estimated from both methods. Further, level of service (LOS) has been defined based on the delay and volume to capacity (V/C) ratio, and the result has been compared with Indian Highway Capacity Manual (Indo HCM) and previous study. The result of the present study will be useful for better estimation of travel time and reliability analysis.

Language: en