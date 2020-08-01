Abstract

Level of service (LOS) determination is carried out with respect to the base stream which contains only passenger cars in the traffic stream. The actual traffic stream rarely contains only passenger cars, giving rise to the heterogeneous traffic conditions. Traditionally, passenger car equivalent (PCE) values are used to represent the heterogeneous flow in terms of passenger car flow. The objective of this review was to understand the basis of different PCE estimation methods and thereafter assess their applicability for the heterogeneous traffic conditions prevalent on the rural highways in India. To fulfil this objective, different PCE studies have been reviewed with the hope of finding the factors which influence the PCE estimation process. Thereafter, the ways to incorporate such factors for the PCE estimation have been discussed in this paper. Based on the review, it was found that the proper use of the simulation model and the selection of appropriate performance measure for defining the LOS are the two major factors that influence the PCE estimation process. Further, the concept of aggregate PCE should be used for representing the heterogeneous flow in terms of passenger car flow in the case of developing countries. The paper proposes speed drop as the performance measure for defining the LOS on rural highways. The paper provided few suggestions that the authors feel will improve the shortcomings of the speed-area method and modified density method.

