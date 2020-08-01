Abstract

Seepage behaviour is identified by the movement of two-wheelers from back of the queue in a signalized intersection to the front through small gaps between other vehicles. In mixed traffic, this is a common phenomenon when the signal turns red. This study attempts to model seepage using Cellular Automata (CA) based simulation. These interactions between the vehicles affect the safety and capacity of a facility. There are very few studies that include this behaviour in the CA based models. This study further calculates lateral and longitudinal gaps available between adjacent front and side vehicles to identify the forward movement possibilities. The study is compared with the simulation software VISSIM. It is evident that the software is unable to replicate the seepage behaviour, which is reflected in the trajectories.

Language: en