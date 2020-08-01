Abstract

Although the wave of valuable research works and the numerous efforts done by researchers focused on studying, analyzing and evaluating the different types of UAIDs relying on the homogenous traffic conditions, the heterogeneous traffic conditions still underestimated. Thus, the driving force of this study is to investigate the UAIDs applicability under the heterogeneous traffic complexities. These complexities are characterized by the diversity of some static and dynamic properties of vehicles, and the aggressive driving behavior which results in non-lane based traffic systems. Hence, the purpose of this article is to compare the operational efficiency of existing conventional signalized intersections with two proposed UAIDs schemes namely; the Displaced Left-Turn (DLT) intersection and Superstreet Median (SSM) intersection. As a realistic case study of such traffic conditions, three existing intersections in an arterial corridor in Cairo, Egypt were selected. The microsimulation software VISSIM, as a time-step, stochastic and behavior based model was utilized to accomplish this study objective. The simulation results emphasized the outperformance of the proposed UAIDs over the conventional counterparts. The results indicated to the obvious improvement of the level of service (LOS) of the studied intersections. It was found that the proposed UAIDs schemes reduced the overall delay and the total travel time while the average speed was increased. On the other hand, it was concluded that the heterogeneous traffic influenced the proposed UAIDs efficiency. The main findings of this research may provide a guidance on presenting UAIDs in the developing cities.

