Abstract

Under mixed traffic conditions, the behavioral pattern of the drivers changes erratically while facing yellow signal at intersections. Hence it becomes quite complex to predict response of the drivers which is influenced by several factors. The present study analyzes the effect of surrounding vehicles on response of the drivers while facing dilemma at intersections. Due to the above phenomenon of traffic heterogeneity, different vehicle types tend to occupy different lanes arbitrarily resorting to non-lane-based traffic movement and thus affecting the decision-making process of drivers who face indecision whether to cross or stop at a given intersection. Further, this study identifies the behavior of the drivers by characterizing into various groups based on critical time analysis. Although dilemma zone definitions hold true in case of homogeneous traffic, a statistical analysis is performed to check the consistency across the definitions under mixed traffic condition. For carrying out the research, study locations are chosen in such a way to reflect diversity in road geometry, traffic composition and signal characteristics. The results deduced in this study indicate a strong correlation between driver's response and presence of front vehicle in decision making process under mixed traffic conditions.

