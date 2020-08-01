Abstract

Errors in the accident data arise due to several individual and institutional shortcomings with inaccurate or ambiguous locations being the most serious amongst them. To overcome this issue a procedure has been devised in this study to rectify accident locations in the Malaysian accident data. The algorithm uses filtered search technique to match the accidents from the accident database with intersections from the field database. A total of 2809 accident records were screened for this purpose and 304 intersections were surveyed. The results showed that the algorithm is able to match up to 60% of the accidents to their respective locations depending upon the quality of the available records. Information related to only five parameters; major road width, landuse, lane marking, traffic control and geometry, are required for its implementation. Unlike geographic coordinates, these parameters are easily measurable and do not require any specialized equipment. The procedure is more relevant to low- and middle-income countries, where landmarks are much commonly used for location identification instead of geographic coordinates.

Language: en