Abstract

Road accidents are one of the major causes of death worldwide. As per Global safety report, more than one million people are killed in road accidents every year throughout the world. The probability of occurrence of accident depends on numerous factors like roadway condition, geometrics of roads, type of vehicle, pavement condition and weather condition etc. Each factor contributes its own share towards occurrence of accident & there can be many more factors which are situation specific to ascertain the effect of various parameters on accident occurrence, data of road accident for a substantial stretch of an Indian national highway was collected for past three years. Also, the present study implements Total Interpretive Structural Modeling (TISM) to establish relationship between identified variables in a flowchart format to understand the situation of affecting variables in a systematic manner. It is observed that there are four levels in the diagraph and road feature is observed to be the most important variable on which all the other variables depend. Classification is tertiary in the hierarchy whereas road condition and weather condition are observed to be variables with most number of connections and high level of interdependence.

Language: en