Abstract

The motive of this study is to critically analyze speed humps and bumps on various accounts such as travel time delays, mileage reductions, exhaust emissions and propose a new traffic calming device, which can retain the positive impacts of speed humps and also reduce the disadvantages associated with them. The new traffic calming device, Curved Speed Hump (CSH), consists of a main speed hump which is a raised and curved area placed along a lane and a complementary speed hump, adjacent to it. Drivers can choose to adopt a curved path, thus moderating speeds and avoiding disadvantages of speed humps. The primary objective of CSH is to moderate the speed, rather than locally reduce it, using both horizontal and vertical deflection concepts. Various geometric parameters are discussed and their theoretical limits are proposed.

