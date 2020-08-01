Abstract

In Urban areas of developing countries like India, there have been a rapid increase in the bicycle volumes and traffic-bicycle conflicts during the last few decades. To enhance bicycle safety under mixed traffic conditions, there is a need to improve the bicycle facilities on the urban roads at un-signalized 3-legged junctions. The present study aims to develop bicycle safety index models using variables like bicycle volumes, bicycle speed (km/min), bicycle markings and bicycle safety ratings. The data was collected at locations of different 3-legged junctions in the central business district area of Srinagar City in India. At these selected locations, bicycle volume count and bicycle average speeds (km/hr) were observed during peak hours. Bicycle flows were categorized based on different age groups, gender, bicycle speed and direction. The bicycle safety index models were calibrated and validated using the collected data. The model results confirm estimation of correct bicycle safety levels at un-signalized 3-legged junctions. The study will also be helpful to improve the existing bicycle facilities, bicycle flows (bikes/hour) and also, to provide bicycle safety measures at un-signalized 3-legged junctions on urban roads in mixed traffic environment.

