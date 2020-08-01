Abstract

The design input parameters such as vehicular operating speed, deceleration rate and driver's perception reaction time considered in the geometric design of highways exhibit considerable uncertainty in practical scenario. As such, in this context, the probabilistic approach or reliability based approach is essential in highway geometric design which is capable of incorporating the factor of uncertainty of design input parameters. The objective of this paper is, therefore, to present a state of the art review on the works dealing with reliability based methodology in highway geometric design and discuss future scope of development. Prominently, in the present study, the process of probabilistic or reliability based design in the reference of sight distance considerations and horizontal alignment have been reviewed, and thereby, some recently developed parameters such as Lfront-eye (the distance from the front of the car to the driver's eye) and considerations as reported in various literature are recommended to be introduced in the framework of reliability based highway geometric design practice. Further, it is recommended in line with the reliability based design practice to incorporate the methodology to establish the link between Probability of Noncompliance (Pnc) and collision frequency obtained from accident data. Also, it is recommended that a reliability based optimization technique can act as a viable tool for ensuring uniform level of safety on a reliability based designed road.

