Abstract

The rapid growth of automobile ownership and use in developing countries resulted in an exponential growth in road traffic related fatalities and injuries. It is estimated that 1.25 million road traffic deaths occur in the world every year (WHO, 2015), most of them in developing countries in which more than 51% are vulnerable road users. The complexity and unexpected nature of the traffic accidents put the decision makers confronted with the quandary of forming a particular combination of measures to reduce traffic accidents. Despite this problem, few empirical studies have so far been undertaken to analyze the selection of the traffic safety strategies and to identify key selection measures. This study is designed to fill these research gaps. Two methods: the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) and the Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) method are proposed to achieve these objectives. The first method aims to collect general views from road users to identify the traffic problems, while AHP method was conducted to prioritize and assign the important weightings for the selected measures.

Language: en