Abstract

Activation time for activating the occupant restraint systems (airbag and seatbelt) is very critical for an optimal safety action. A crash-pulse is the deceleration of the vehicle measured during in a crash. The shape, slope, maximum deceleration and duration of the crash-pulse provides significant information over the nature of occupant motions during in-crash phase and hence the crash severity. The above parameters of the crash-pulse not only depend on the mass and impact velocity but also on the crash configuration (position of impact, overlap, relative approach angle etc.). This study focuses on analysis and characterization of crash-pulses in head-on collision cases with varying overlap configurations. The paper describes causes for occupant injuries during a crash, crash-pulse and its important physical parameters, and different methodologies used to analyse the crash-pulse. Finite element simulation method is used to study the crash-pulses from different crash configurations. A new severity index that has direct influence on the occupant kinematics is defined. The results show that the steep decrease of crash-pulse for small overlap configurations (less than 25 percent of vehicle width) lags by 20 to 25 milliseconds as compared to configurations with large overlaps. The shape of the crash-pulse also changes for crash scenarios with different overlap configurations. The results, discussion and conclusion sections of this paper provide a summary of crash behaviour of varying overlap crash scenarios and insights that can be used for deployment of restraint systems.

Language: en