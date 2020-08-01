|
Citation
|
Fernandez JJ, Paringit MC, Salvador JR, Lucero PI, Galupino JG. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 48: 1316-1324.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Road accident factor prioritization is a process where a sample size of driver respondents is taken and surveyed to determine the weight of importance of road accident factors. The procedure utilizes Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) to analyze the data and obtain the prioritization of the factors. Data gathered and processed are guided by the level of mastery of traffic signs by the respondents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP); Level of Understanding; Prioritization; Road Accident Factor; Traffic Signs