Fernandez JJ, Paringit MC, Salvador JR, Lucero PI, Galupino JG. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 48: 1316-1324.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.08.158

unavailable

Road accident factor prioritization is a process where a sample size of driver respondents is taken and surveyed to determine the weight of importance of road accident factors. The procedure utilizes Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) to analyze the data and obtain the prioritization of the factors. Data gathered and processed are guided by the level of mastery of traffic signs by the respondents.

RESULTS of this study show that a high level of understanding of traffic signs generally results to a more accurate and reliable prioritization of road accident factors. Moreover, it is found out that the most prioritized factor among road accident factors is lack of knowledge of traffic signs while the least prioritized factor is bad driving behavior.


Language: en

Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP); Level of Understanding; Prioritization; Road Accident Factor; Traffic Signs

