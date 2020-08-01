Abstract

Realisation of delayed intention distributes the running cognitive resources of an individual from the ongoing task. Understanding this theoretical account in the complex task such as driving requires an understanding of how Prospective Memory influences driving behaviour. The present study is an attempt to investigate to what extent the PM contributes in driving behaviour. A sample of 145 licensed drivers (mean age 45 years) was recruited to complete the self-reported measures on prospective-retrospective components of memory and driving behaviour. The results indicated that PM failures overall contribute to errors in driving behaviour. The errors of slip are particularly related to prospective memory failure with explaining total 22.7% variance in driving errors.

