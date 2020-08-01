Abstract

Adverse weather conditions like flooding results in changes in travel behavior. The study investigated the behavior of travelers during the last flood event they experienced with respect to the primary mode of travel they used. Variations in their usual travel routine were manifested by a change in departure time, change in mode or route taken, or cancellation of travel. Data were collected from commuters using traditional pen-and-paper questionnaire survey implemented through convenience sampling along major transport corridors in Metro Manila, Philippines. Statistical results showed a significant difference in travel time between normal and disrupted conditions. Tests of independence and binomial models showed that travel behavior change depends on flood characteristics such as location and duration. Developed binomial logit models showed that travelers mainly using road-based transit services are more likely to change travel behavior than their rail counterpart. Succeeding models revealed that the propensity of changing travel behavior also differs depending on the type of mode the traveler primarily uses. The analyses presented in the paper resulted in different recommendations for each transport service to minimize the impacts of disruptions in travel caused by floods.

