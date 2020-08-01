Abstract

The Ekamara Kshetra Bhubaneswar is one of the prime temple/ heritage sites of the eastern part of India. This study aims to evaluate the travel experience of senior age pedestrians at this religious site. A stratified random sample of 120 senior respondents were selected and interviewed through a structured questionnaire in October 2017. Respondents were asked to rate the selected indicators of the built environment by using a five point Likert scale (from very satisfied to very dissatisfied). The descriptive analysis method was used to get the pattern from the respondent's experience. Principal component analysis was used to formulate common factors/components. The cluster analysis model was also used to understand the pedestrian's experiences. Result discourses that most of the senior pedestrians have negative walking experience at this site based on the selected indicators. However, the pedestrian experience of the local respondents is more positive than the visitors. The results of this study can be used in the planning by development authorities to provide an efficient walking environment at this site.

