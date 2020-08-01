|
Nag D, Bhaduri E, Kumar GP, Goswami AK. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 48: 2343-2363.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)
unavailable
Does infrastructure shape human behavior, or does human behavior shape infrastructure? Users' perception about infrastructure, both current condition and future needs, is essential in devising policy decisions. In the transport sector, one of the reasons for several large infrastructure projects not performing at par with the expectations, once they are built, is because the users are not taken into confidence sufficiently. At the same time, it is uncertain to what extent user perception leads to actual behavior change - how many people that say today will walk more if walking environment is improved, will actual do so when the facility is built? The current research measures the users' satisfaction of present walking environment using a revealed preference survey on factors that include quality of infrastructure, comfort, safety, design, and others, in two different urban settings of a large metropolis - one a newly planned suburb and the other and older and well established area.
Built Environment; Negative Binomial; Ordinal Logistic; Pedestrian Behaviour; User Satisfaction; Walking