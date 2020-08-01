Abstract

Many of the existing travel behavior models fall short in characterizing the gender differences in transportation. Understanding these differences aids development of sustainable cities typically from a social equity perspective. In this research paper, authors identify a modeling framework to determine the work choice propensity among females in the city of Bangalore. An initial data analysis provides a descriptive variation of the work choice propensity among males and females, and the further regression models elicits the impact of various factors on the work choice propensity of individuals. In the regression framework, the interaction model examines the existence of gendered variation in the influence of various factors, and subsequent models estimates the influence of these factors separately for males and females. The significant impact of the gender incorporated interaction terms in the study reflected the need for gender specific market segment. Further, the stronger influence of social conformation factors on the work choice of women indicated the need for flexible working hours and childcare facilities at work for women. In a developing country context, the study also elicited the role of awareness and educational programs to revamp the societal attitudes, rooted on the patriarchal mind-set, against women's work participation.

