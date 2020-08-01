Abstract

Ridesharing is one of the effective tools to solve some of the environmental and congestion problems; however, it is not very well used by women in developing countries due to safety and comfort issues. Lack of prior planning of addressing the issues which influence the ridesharing choices of women is one of the main hurdles to the growth of ridesharing practices in developing countries like India. This study is designed to examine the safety and comfort perceptions during ridesharing among women residing in India. A comprehensive questionnaire with six different thematic sections (such as demographic attributes, safety perceptions with different co-riders, the importance given to cost, privacy, etc. and various other situational factors concerning ridesharing for women) is prepared. The data from 293 female respondents are collected through a survey. Factor analysis is performed on the perception variables to find out any underlying correlation; and the results showed a four-factor solution. The factors accounting for safety and comfort perceptions during ridesharing are modelled with an ordered logistic regression approach. The model results suggest that young women due to fear of being victimized and unemployed women due to their less exposure to ridesharing have lesser trust in such facilities. Women feel less safe and comfortable when sharing a ride with unknown males or during night. A focus group discussion is also conducted to validate the results and to obtain in-depth knowledge of safety and comfort issues during ridesharing.

