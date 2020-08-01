Abstract

The rapid increase in the demand of motorized school transports among students has resulted into the various negative impact over social and environmental attributes like increased traffic congestion, vehicular emission and health exposure. Students are more sensitive towards traffic related air pollutants (TRAP) due to their immature organ and higher breathing rate. In present study, 1,107 students are participated in survey and MNL model was developed on the collected response. The model estimates that most of the female students are like to commute in passive school transport (PST) whereas, studying class and distance to school are other influencing factors in order to select the school transport mode. The particle number exposure while commuting from private transports (two-wheeler (2W) and passenger car (PC)) and public transports (three-wheeler (3W) and school bus (SB)) was measured during morning (MT) and afternoon (AT) school timings. Students opted for 3W has the maximum particle exposure whereas, PC dependent students has the least particle exposure. Private transports opted student particle inhalation of accumulation modes was calculated highest during MT commute timings. However, per minute inhalation of coarser particles was calculated highest during MT commuting to the private transport opted students and students opted for public transport inhales highest particle concentration during AT travelling.

Language: en