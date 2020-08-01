Abstract

The important role of helmet has been highlighted in the existing literature. However, there is a lack of research on intention to use the helmet with a quality standard label. To fill the gaps in the literature, this study aims to develop and test a model of motorcycle users' intention to use helmet with a quality standard label in Indonesia. This research applied a quantitative research methodology. The data was collected through a survey with questionnaire. 665 respondents were involved in the survey. The data was analyzed using Structural Equation Modeling analysis. The research results showed that the proposed model has goodness of fit, validity, and reliability. Furthermore, the study also revealed that intention to use helmet with a quality standard label is significantly affected by attitude toward helmet with the quality standard label and perceived risk. Perceived risk is significantly affected by the label marketing investment. Attitude is significantly affected by awareness. Awareness is significantly affected by label marketing investment and clarity. The government can use the result of this study to determine right strategies to increase motorcycle users' intention to use helmet with a quality standard label.

Language: en