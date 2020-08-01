Abstract

The paper compares pedestrian movement behavior over foot over bridges in four different cities of India under the same land use type (commercial area). The data was collected at commercial locations on weekdays in the cities of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati and New Delhi using videography technique. Radar charts and box plots were used to predict the mean and median speed of pedestrians based on gender, age and luggage. Probability density functions were also used to understand the speed variation among the different categories of pedestrians. Moreover, t-test and ANOVA test were performed to understand whether there existed any significant difference between the different pedestrian categories. Also, macroscopic relationships were plotted between the speed-flow rate-density. The results of the analysis showed that the overall mean speed of the pedestrians at Ultadanga (site 1) and ITO (site 4) was more than that at Marathahalli (site 2) and Maligaon (site 3). Also, the male pedestrians were observed to have higher median walking speeds than females for all four sites. The pedestrians with luggage at all the four locations had 5-6 m/min higher walking speeds than the ones without luggage, and such an observation was expected to the land use type of the pedestrian facilities. Moreover, the pedestrians in the age category 23-45 years age had the highest walking speeds in comparison to the other age groups for all the locations. The observed maximum flow rate and density were also found to be highest at site 3 in comparison to the other locations.

Language: en