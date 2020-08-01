|
Suvin PV, Karmakar AR, Islam SY, Mallikarjuna C. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 48: 3401-3412.
Temporal aggregation of the traffic stream characteristics has a significant influence on the performance of any mathematical model derived thereafter. For a heterogeneous traffic stream, the selection of the data aggregation interval is further complicated due to the possibility of different vehicle mixes in a series of composition data collected over a fixed aggregation period. The present study critically investigates and models the variation of the vehicle composition in the time series data collected over different aggregation periods. Traffic composition for a particular aggregation interval was represented using the coefficient of variation of the traffic composition corresponding to that aggregation interval.
Data Aggregation Interval; Heterogeneous Traffic; Macroscopic Modelling; Traffic Composition; Traffic Stream Characteristics