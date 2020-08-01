Abstract

Pedestrian flow characteristics while moving on stairs at metro stations in Delhi, India has been studied. Data are collected during morning and evening peak periods or periods having substantial flow, using video graphic method, at three Delhi Metro Rail stations. One of the metro rail stations is near City Inter-State Bus Terminal and other two are line interchanges. Variations in pedestrian speed and flow on stairs, with respect to various factors are analyzed. Mean speed of woman pedestrians' is found relatively lower than speed of male pedestrians. The pedestrians carrying luggage negatively impacted the overall speed of the crowd. Friction caused by the opposing flow on the same stair flight caused a decrease in the speed of the pedestrians moving in normal direction. Segregated or defined bi-directional flows remained efficient. The pedestrian speed beyond 105 m/min is considered as the running speed. Pedestrians preferred to move on their left hand side. The speed and flow analysis presented in this study can contribute information for incorporation in pedestrian facility guidelines like IRC-103-2012 as used in India. The design criteria may be modified as per the needs of the pedestrians and to ensure an efficient management of pedestrian flows at level change facilities.

Language: en