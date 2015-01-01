SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Morrice CL. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/acem.14186

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Home Alone has been a Christmas staple for many years, but the film raises several questions about appropriate investigation and management of injuries sustained by Harry and Marv during their attempted burglary. Presented below is a review of relevant case literature which highlights the role of ultrasonography in the emergency department when managing presentations similar to those depicted in the film.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print