Morrice CL. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Home Alone has been a Christmas staple for many years, but the film raises several questions about appropriate investigation and management of injuries sustained by Harry and Marv during their attempted burglary. Presented below is a review of relevant case literature which highlights the role of ultrasonography in the emergency department when managing presentations similar to those depicted in the film.
