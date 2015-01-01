|
Citation
|
d'Ettorre G, Pellicani V, Ceccarelli G. Acta Biomed. Ateneo Parmense 2020; 91(12-S): e2020009.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Societa di Medicina e scienze naturali di Parma)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Healthcare workers (HCWs) employed in hospital settings frequently experience many occupational stressors leading to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. Literature has increasingly highlighted PTSD as a major issue that involves both staff and healthcare organizations; the consequences of PTSD may include medication errors and lower standards of care. The current COVID-19 pandemic poses the need for preventing PTSD in HCWs working closely with COVID-19 patients. The purpose of this systematic review was to analyze the latest developments in assessing and managing the occupational risk of PTSD symptoms in hospital HCWs.
Language: en