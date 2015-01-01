Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The nature of firefighters' work is characterized by its unexpected emergencies, sleep deprivation, night shift schedules, and smoke exposure during firefighting.



METHODS: Eighteen firefighters were involved in simulated live-fire activities. Firefighters' health status in terms of cardiovascular and mental conditions was checked by a physician and through reviewing their medical records. Firefighters' cognitive functions were evaluated by visual and auditory continuous performance tests (VCPT and ACPT) and paced visual and auditory serial addition tests (PVSAT and PASAT).



RESULTS: VCPT and ACPT scores were lower after the activity relative to baseline. The results revealed that ACPT appears to be more difficult than VCPT. Also, PVSAT and PASAT scores decreased significantly after the experiment. PASAT scores following firefighting tasks experienced a more significant decline compared to those of the PVSAT.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that firefighters have visual and auditory cognitive function problems following firefighting activities. In conclusion, auditory cognitive function was more influenced than the visual ability as a result of the experiment.

