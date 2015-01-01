|
Okonji EF, Mukumbang FC, Orth Z, Vickerman-Delport SA, van Wyk B. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e1841.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Mental health disorders such as high levels of anxiety, isolation, depression and suicide ideation reported among young people living with HIV (10-24 years;YPLHIV) contribute significantly to poor medication adherence and retention in care. While there is evidence supporting the role of psychosocial support interventions in promoting adherence and retention in antiretroviral treatment (ART) among adults living with HIV, there is little evidence on the role of psychosocial support on medication adherence among YPLHIV. This scoping review was designed to identify and classify the types and effects of psychosocial support interventions designed to improve adherence and retention in ART among YPLHIV globally.
Adolescents; Interventions; Adherence and retention; HIV and AIDS; Psychosocial support